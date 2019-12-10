Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bill for extending SC-ST quota in legislatures

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newdel
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 16:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 16:21 IST
Bill for extending SC-ST quota in legislatures

A bill which seeks to extend by ten years the quota given to SCs and STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies was moved for consideration in Lok Sabha by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, saying these communities still need reservation for a decisive say in policy-making. A similar reservation in the form of "nomination" for the Anglo-Indian community in Lok Sabha and state assemblies is not being extended.

The reservation given to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and the Anglo-Indian community for the past 70 years is to end on January 25, 2020. The Constitution amendment bill seeks to extend the reservation for SCs and STs till January 25, 2030.

Amid protests by opposition members for excluding the Anglo-Indian community, Prasad said the government has "not shut the doors" on extending reservation for them. He made it clear that the present bill only deals with extending reservation for SCs and STs.

Under Article 334, these communities were given reservation in legislature for 70 years, till January 25, 2020. There are 84 members from the Scheduled Caste and 47 from the Scheduled Tribe communities in Parliament.

In state assemblies across India, there are 614 SC members and 554 ST members. Prasad said as of now, there are only 296 members of the Anglo-Indian community, with a maximum of 124 in Kerala.

When Saugat Roy (TMC) challenged the figures, Prasad asserted that he was quoting the data of Registrar General. "Although the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes have made considerable progress in the last 70 years, the reasons which weighed with the Constituent Assembly in making provisions with regard to the aforesaid reservation of seats have not yet ceased to exist," said the statement of objects of the bill while supporting the proposal.

It said with a view to retain the inclusive character as envisioned by the founding fathers of the Constitution, it is proposed to continue the reservation of seats for the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes for another ten years..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

990 gelatin sticks recovered in Jharkhand

A total of 990 illegally procured gelatin sticks packed in two sacks were seized in Jharkhands Pakur district, police said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team launched a search operation under Malpahadi police outpost area, lead...

Over 1,000 scientists, scholars sign petition demanding withdrawal of citizenship bill

Over 1,000 scientists and scholars have signed a petition demanding that the Citizenship Amendment Bill in its current form be withdrawn, with noted academician Pratap Bhanu Mehta saying the legislation will transform India into an unconsti...

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting....

Transasia Bio-Medicals appoints Ravi Kaushik as CEO

In-vitro diagnostic firm Transasia Bio-Medicals on Tuesday announced the appointment of Ravi Kaushik as its chief executive officer. The company has also appointed Bhupendra Chaudhary as President - Sales and Marketing, Transasia Bio-Medica...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019