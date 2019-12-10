Delhi Transport minister flags off 100 new standard-floor buses

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot flagged off 100 new standard-floor buses on Tuesday to augment public transport in the national capital.

The ultra-modern buses are fitted with GPS trackers, CCTVs, panic buttons, hydraulic lifts for the differently-abled and other state-of-the-art features for safety and comfort of the passengers.

