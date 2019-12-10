Left Menu
Development News Edition

LS takes up Bill to extend political reservation to SCs, STs; Prasad says deliberating on Anglo-Indians' quota

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday took up for discussion a Bill to extend the reservation for SCs and STs in the Lower House and state assemblies by ten years with Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad urging the members to pass the legislation unanimously to convey its commitment to ensuring welfare of these sections.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 17:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 17:01 IST
LS takes up Bill to extend political reservation to SCs, STs; Prasad says deliberating on Anglo-Indians' quota
Parliament of India (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday took up for discussion a Bill to extend the reservation for SCs and STs in the Lower House and state assemblies by ten years with Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad urging the members to pass the legislation unanimously to convey its commitment to ensuring welfare of these sections. Moving the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Sixth Amendment) Bill, 2019, for passage in the Lok Sabha, Prasad said that the Constitution makers had thought it necessary to give political reservation to SCs and STs. The Bill seeks to extend the reservation in legislatures by ten years.

Prasad said that there was also a provision of reservation for Anglo-Indians but the government had not brought it to the House and "was deliberating on it". According to the 2011 census, there were 296 members of the Anglo-Indian community, the minister said.

With opposition members raising questions on the government's move, Prasad said that the Congress in the past had ended concessions given to them in postal department and railways. He said opposition members should do their "homework" before raising an issue. "We have not closed the doors," the minister said.

Prasad said that it was decided to provide reservations to SCs and STs in proportion to their population in state assemblies. The minister outlined that the reservation was given to make up for the discrimination these communities had suffered due to prevalent social evils in the Hindu community. "If they faced discrimination for historical reasons, it is the constitutional duty of Parliament (to provide reservation)," he said.

Prasad informed the House that 84 of 543 seats in Lok Sabha were reserved for SCs and 47 for STs. In states, he said, 614 of 4,120 seats were reserved for SCs. The minister said the SC population was 20.6 crore and ST population was 10.45 crore, according to 2011 census.

Prasad noted that there was a need for the Bill to be brought as the reservation for SCs and STs will end on January 25, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks sink as tariff deadline approaches

Global stock markets fell for a second day on Tuesday, as caution over a Dec. 15 deadline for the next round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports weakened risk appetite and limited outsized market moves. Following their counterparts in Asia, ...

Many states, union territories reported 'nil' data on farmer suicides: Home Ministry

Many states and union territories have reported nil data on suicides by farmers, cultivators and farm laborers, the Home Ministry informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said this in response to ...

Toyota Kirloskar Motor announces leadership changes for 2020

Toyota Kirloskar Motor TKM on Tuesday said N Raja has now donned a bigger role and moved to Toyota Financial Services India as its managing director. Raja, who has been with the company for the last seven years, was previously deputy manag...

Pak inaugurates trial run of its first mass transit project funded by China

Pakistan on Tuesday inaugurated the trial run of its first mass transit project, which is funded by China. The Orange Line Metro train, which would complete 27 kms of distance in 45 minutes, will pass through the congested areas of Lahore w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019