Left Menu
Development News Edition

EAM to host key dialogues to build upon growing recognition of Indo-Pacific concept

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 17:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 17:36 IST
EAM to host key dialogues to build upon growing recognition of Indo-Pacific concept

The External Affairs ministry will host two key dialogues this week to build upon the growing recognition of the Indo-Pacific concept in strategic and academic circles, an official statement said on Tuesday. The '6th Indian Ocean Dialogue' will take place on Friday while the 'Delhi Dialogue XI' will start on the evening of Friday, and run through to the evening of Saturday, the ministry said.

The ministry said that through these processes, India intends to emphasise "its open and inclusive approach to fostering a cooperative, free, and rules-based Indo-Pacific domain, in which all nations and their aspirations for development have equal space to find expression". The two events will intersect on Friday evening in a joint ministerial session, at which the Guests of Honour include Retno Marsudi, Foreign Minister of Indonesia, and A K Abdul Momin, Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, the statement said.

The two ministers will deliver keynote addresses at this session, in the presence of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The theme for this year's Delhi Dialogue is 'Advancing Partnership in Indo-Pacific', while the theme of the sixth Indian Ocean Dialogue is 'Indo-Pacific: Re-imagining the Indian Ocean through an Expanded Geography', the ministry said.

"The themes of each of these events are intended to build upon the growing recognition of the Indo-Pacific concept in strategic and academic circles within this region and beyond," the statement said. India, the US and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military maneuvering in the region.

Other dignitaries who will participate include special envoys, deputy ministers and senior officials from Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar and Thailand, as well as the Deputy Secretary General of ASEAN at the Delhi Dialogue as well as the Foreign Secretaries of Seychelles and Maldives, the IORA Secretary General and senior officials from South Africa and UAE, at the Indian Ocean Dialogue, it said. A number of highly-regarded scholars will participate in these two dialogues, along with officials from ASEAN and IORA nations, it said.

Academics and scholars are expected from policy institutes, universities and international institutions in Australia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Japan, Sri Lanka, Russia, South Africa, Bangladesh, UAE, Oman, Iran, Mauritius, USA, Kenya and India, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Denmark plans $30 bln offshore wind island that could power 10 million homes

Denmark is moving forward with plans to build an artificial island tying in power from offshore wind farms of up to 10 gigawatts GW of capacity, more than enough to supply all households, as part of efforts to meet ambitious climate change ...

UPDATE 1-Climate change tops list of global worries for young people, says Amnesty

Four out of 10 young people view climate change as one of the most important issues facing the world, and Amnesty International survey on the state of human rights showed on Tuesday, as environmental groups said U.N. climate talks in Madrid...

Finland's parliament picks world's youngest sitting premier

Finlands parliament chose Sanna Marin as the countrys new prime minister on Tuesday, making the 34-year-old the worlds youngest sitting head of government.Marin is heading a five-party, center-left coalition. The four other parties in the c...

Don't fill up SAG posts in ITBP, BSF, CRPF without informing court: HC to Centre

The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre not to fill via deputation the senior administrative grade SAG level posts, like that of IG and DIG, in the ITBP, BSF and CRPF without informing it in advance. The direction by a bench of Justices S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019