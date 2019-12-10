Left Menu
West Bengal: SUCI members protest against CAB in Siliguri

Members of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) here on Monday staged a protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), saying the move is a 'conspiracy' against the country's Muslim community.

  • Siliguri (West Bengal)
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 17:44 IST
  • Created: 10-12-2019 17:44 IST
West Bengal: SUCI members protest against CAB in Siliguri
SUCI members protesting against the CAB in Siliguri on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Members of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) here on Monday staged a protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), saying the move is a 'conspiracy' against the country's Muslim community. Speaking to ANI, Gautam Bhattacharya, Secretary, SUCI, said: "We are protesting against the CAB because Muslims in our country won't be able to have a place in the country. Outsiders from the neighbouring countries will be able to have a place in the country. This is a conspiracy against the Muslim community."

The introduction of the CAB has witnessed large scale protests across the country, especially in Assam and West Bengal. Meanwhile, according to sources, the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday night, will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The Bill, which seeks to give citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian refugees fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The Lok Sabha passed the Bill with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes in the Lower House where 391 members were present and voted.

In the Rajya Sabha, the BJP government requires the support of at least 123 MPs in the 245-member House to pass the Bill. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

