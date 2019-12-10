Left Menu
Adequate security given to kin of Unnao rape victim: Police

  PTI
  • |
  • Unnao
  • |
  Updated: 10-12-2019 17:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 17:48 IST
Adequate security given to kin of Unnao rape victim: Police

Police on Tuesday said they have made "adequate" security arrangements for the family members of the 23-year-old Unnao rape victim, who died last week of burn injuries after being set ablaze by five men, including the two rape accused. "Adequate security arrangements have been made for the family of the Unnao rape victim. A circle officer, a SHO along with the police force and PAC will be present there," Unnao Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir told reporters.

"The police force will also be deployed at the grave of the victim," he said. He also said the police will file chragesheet in the case before soon.

"As far as investigation is concerned, we are collecting evidences. A team under Additional Superintendent of Police has been formed for this and he is monitoring the probe on a daily basis. Our endeavour is to file the chargesheet in the case as soon as possible so that the case can be fast-tracked," he said. On a question about statements by some family members of some of the accused that they are being deliberately framed in this case, and that they were forcibly picked-up by the police when they were sleeping, the officer said, "All these facts are being looked into. We are not going to spare the guilty."

The police officer also said the post-mortem report of the victim has come from Delhi. Asked if the police will also take statement of the victim's lawyer with whom her long conversations have surfaced, he said, "We will take his statement also."

