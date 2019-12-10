Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyclone hits Madagascar, killing 9 and making 1,400 homeless

  • PTI
  • |
  • Antananarivo
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 17:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 17:50 IST
Cyclone hits Madagascar, killing 9 and making 1,400 homeless

Antananarivo (Madagascar), Dec 10 (AP) Cyclone Belna has hit northern Madagascar, with nine dead and three missing from the first tropical storm of the season, according to local officials. Belna blew into the western town of Soalala, where more than 1,400 residents were made homeless because their houses were destroyed, damaged or flooded, Col. Elack Olivier Andriakaja of the national catastrophe management office, said Tuesday.

Those displaced have found temporary shelter in primary schools, mosques and district offices but they need food, said Andriakaja. Many government administrative buildings and roads have also been damaged, he said.

Emergency food rations will be delivered to Soalala by sea, said officials. Madagascar's Prime Minister Christian Ntsay will be flying to Soalala to assess the damage.

The storm's winds blew off or dislodged the roofs of 80% of the town's residences and government offices, said Soalala's member of parliament Naina Randriamisa, who said water is rising across the city. Belna has been downgraded to a tropical storm as it travels south on the island. Heavy rains and winds are expected through Wednesday. The cyclone should be finished by then, according to the meteorology department. (AP)

IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Europe's human rights court calls for release of Turkish businessman

The European Court of Human Rights called on Tuesday for the immediate release of Turkish businessman and activist Osman Kavala, saying there was a lack of reasonable suspicion that he had committed an offence. Kavala has been in jail for m...

Fed watchdog says FBI was justified in probing Trump-Russia

Washington, Dec 10 AP The FBI was justified in opening its investigation into ties between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia and did not act with political bias, the Justice Departments internal watchdog declared, undercutting Pres...

RJD resolves to make Tejashwi its CM candidate

The RJD on Tuesday resolved to nominate Lalu Prasads heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate in Bihar and defeat the Nitish Kumar dispensation in the Assembly election due in 2020. The resolution was passed by the R...

UPDATE 1-Climate change tops list of global worries for young people, says Amnesty

Adds comment, updates with UN negotiations By Megan RowlingMADRID, Dec 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Four out of 10 young people view climate change as one of the most important issues facing the world, an Amnesty International survey on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019