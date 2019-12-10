Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argument of the opposition on CAB is 'null and void', says BJP Leader Lanka Dinakar

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Monday stressed that the arguments of Opposition regarding the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) is "null and void."

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 18:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 18:59 IST
Argument of the opposition on CAB is 'null and void', says BJP Leader Lanka Dinakar
BJP leader Lanka Dinakar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Monday stressed that the arguments of Opposition regarding the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) is "null and void." Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "Opposition parties have expressed that CAB is not secular and unconstitutional. Is there any existing provisions that allow illegal immigrants to be citizens of our nation? No. If such illegal immigrants continue like other legitimate citizens, such a thing would be illegal. Hence, the argument of the opposition is null and void."

The BJP leader questioned if it is possible for anyone in any other country to reside without the Constitutional validity of such country. The BJP leader added that in Section 2 in sub-section (i), in clause (b) states that "provided that any person belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian community from Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan, who entered into India on or before the 31st day of December 2014..."

"As far as other than above religion practising illegal immigrants are concerned, they are having the option to continue their faith from their origin nation. But in these three countries, atrocities on other religions are at peak level and they don't have a better option to continue their faith, other than migration to the other nation," he said. "Amendment provisions are not alone for Hindus only, it is for Jains, Sikhs, Buddhists and Christians also. Spirit of this amendment bill is reducing the cross border terrorism by illegal immigrations, provide assistance for neglected people on religious lines by the three countries and residence for true citizens only as per the Constitution," he added.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019, which seeks to give citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian refugees fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The Lok Sabha passed the Bill with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes in the Lower House where 391 members were present and voted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Owners rented out 18 portions of Anaj Mandi factory: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police has found that there were 18 portions that had been rented out by the owners of the four-storeyed Anaj Mandi factory, where a blaze killed 43 people on Sunday. According to police officials, a 3D laser scanning of the place...

Ex-village head Bittu rebuts allegations dubbing him as 'gangster'

Harjinder Singh Bittu, a former head of a Bathinda village, dubbed as gangster both by the Punjab government and opposition Akalis, on Tuesday strongly rebutted the accusation, terming it as completely false and threatened to file a defamat...

India assures renewable developers of pro-biz policies

The government has assured renewable energy developers of providing more business-friendly environment and policies like payment secuirty mechanism to lower risk on investment. Government is committed to managing curtailments to enhance the...

Reliance signs pact with ADNOC for development of chemical facility

Reliance Industries and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company ADNOC on Tuesday signed an agreement to explore setting up of a facility in UAE to produce ethylene dichloride, which goes into making of PVC that is commonly used in pipes, tubes and c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019