Left Menu
Development News Edition

Slew of protests against Citizenship Bill in Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 19:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 19:20 IST
Slew of protests against Citizenship Bill in Delhi

The national capital witnessed protest demonstrations by political parties, students' bodies and civil society groups over the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on Tuesday. The Northeast Students' Union is staging a protest against the bill at Jantar Mantar. People from various walks of life and across organisations have joined the stir.

The CPI(M)'s Delhi state committee members also held a protest at the same venue against the contentious bill, which was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Communist Party of India (Marxist) MPs had earlier held a protest near the Gandhi statue on the Parliament premises. Members of the Left party were seen carrying banners, saying "CAB waapis lo" (withdraw the CAB) and "Dharm aadharit CAB nahi chalega" (won't accept a CAB based on religion).

"The Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill on Monday night. This law is against our Constitution. This law will be passed in Parliament, despite opposition. For the first time, religion has become the base for citizenship," Prakash Karat of the CPI(M) said. Several protesters under the banner 'United Against Hate' also raised slogans against the Bill and the government at Jantar Mantar.

"It is anti-people bill and it will divide the country. We do not support this bill and if the government will ask us to submit the papers, we will better to go to jail than submitting our papers. We do not need to give evidence of our nationality," said Khalid Saifi (38) from United Against Hate. Protestors barged into the office of the Janata Dal (United) in the area over Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's support to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Another protester, 24-year-old student Nabina Khan, said the time has come when every single Indian should boycott this Bill. "The bill is communal and Islamophobic in nature. The government has made us feel like we are refugees in our own country. The Bill has passed in the Lower House of Parliament and we know it will pass in the Upper House also, but we urge every single Indian to boycott it," she said.

The protestors burnt a copy of the Bill and were carrying placards that read 'Withdraw CAB Permanently'. Also participating in the demonstration was Taslim Ahmed Rehmani, national secretary of the Social Democratic Party of India. Rehmani termed the Bill anti-national.

"This bill should be taken back as it is anti-national. This will create differences between the people of the nation. The regional culture and demography will be diluted through this bill," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Schlumberger CFO Simon Ayat to be replaced by Stephane Biguet

Schlumberger NVs chief financial officer, Simon Ayat, is stepping down after nearly 12 years in the role and will be replaced by Stephane Biguet, the oilfield services provider said on Tuesday.A 24-year company veteran, Biguet is currently ...

FACTBOX-Struggling South African state-owned firms

South Africa is grappling with multiple problems at its heavily indebted state-owned firms, the most serious of which are at ailing state power utility Eskom. President Cyril Ramaphosa has made turning around Eskom and other failing state c...

'Panipat' screening stopped in many cities in Rajasthan Jaipur, Dec 10 (PTI) The screening of Ashutosh Gowariker's film 'Panipat' has be'

The screening of Ashutosh Gowarikers Panipat has been discontinued by the management of nearly half of theatres in Rajasthan in the wake of protests against the film, a trade body said on Tuesday. The film, which chronicles the story of Thi...

Russian court sentences 11 for Saint Petersburg bombing

A Russian court on Tuesday sentenced 11 people to terms including life in prison after finding them guilty of a deadly bomb attack on the Saint Petersburg metro in 2017. Abror Azimov, a 29-year-old from Kyrgyzstan, was sentenced by a milita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019