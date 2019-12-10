Barabanki municipality checking citizenship of some slum dwellers

Amid the Centre mulling to create a National Register of Citizens for the entire country, the Barabanki Nagar Palika has begun checking citizenship of people living in slums in and around Barabanki city. Barabanki Nagar Palika chairperson Shashi Srivastava's representative Ranjeet Bahadur Srivastava, said, "There is a doubt about the people living since recently in slums that they could be Bangladeshis or Rohingyas.

"A team of Nagar Palika is also gathering information as to which place they actually belong to. For how many years they have been living here. The team will prepare a report, and send it to the administration." He also said the process to identify them started almost a week ago.

"There is part of the city, where around 4,000 to 5,000 have settled after coming from outside. They themselves claim to be residents of Assam, but cannot tell their permanent address. This is the main reason for the suspicion," he said. PTI CORR NAV RAX

RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)