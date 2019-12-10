Cold, dry weather in UP; Muzaffarnagar coldest at 5.5 deg C

Cold and dry weather persisted in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday with Muzaffarnagar recording the lowest temperature in the state at 5.5 degrees Celsius. According to the Meteorological Department, moderate to dense fog was witnessed at isolated places and shallow to moderate fog prevailed at many places in the state.

State capital Lucknow recorded a low of 10.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal, and a high of 24.2 degrees Celsius, which is one notch below the normal mark. Besides Muzaffaranagar, the mercury fell below 10 degrees Celsius mark at Bahraich (9.5 degrees Celsius), Basti (9 degrees Celsius), Kanpur City and Aligarh (8.6 degrees Celsius each), Shahjahanpur (7.6 degrees Celsius), Bareilly (6.6 degrees Celsius) and Meerut (5.6 degrees Celsius).

The Met department has forecast dry weather in the state for Wednesday. Rain/thundershowers and lightening are very likely at many places over western Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and Friday, it said.

Similar weather conditions are forecast at isolated places for Thursday and at a few places in the eastern Uttar Pradesh for Friday.

