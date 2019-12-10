Left Menu
Development News Edition

U'khand assembly passes bill to revive provision for anticipatory bail

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dehradun
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 19:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 19:56 IST
U'khand assembly passes bill to revive provision for anticipatory bail

The Uttarakhand Assembly on Tuesday passed an amendment bill seeking to revive Section 438 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the state that enables people to apply for an anticipatory bail in case of non-bailable offences. Stating the objective of the bill in the state assembly, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Madan Kaushik said the provision had been omitted at the time of the Emergency through an amendment in undivided Uttar Pradesh.

As Uttarakhand was created out of Uttar Pradesh, this omission was still in place here, he said. "The bill seeks to revive Section 438 of the CrPC regarding the provision of the anticipatory bail which was omitted by the Code of Criminal Procedure (Uttar Pradesh Amendment Act 1976)," Kaushik said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Merkel says financial transaction tax is right for equities - sources

German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed Finance Minister Olaf Scholzs proposal for a financial transaction tax but said that such a tax was appropriate only for equities, not other types of securities or financial instruments, according to...

UPDATE 2-Bill Cosby loses appeal to overturn 2018 Pennsylvania sex assault conviction

Bill Cosby lost his appeal to overturn his 2018 sexual assault conviction on Tuesday when a Pennsylvania appeals court rejected his lawyers argument that the trial judge had deprived him of a fair trial, a court filing showed.Dozens of wome...

attune delivers multiple SAP S/4HANA Fashion projects for leading global brands

&#160;attune Consulting has successfully completed multiple SAP S4HANA for fashion and vertical business go-lives. The announcement comes with the recent certification of their rapid deployment offering the attune Fashion Suite as an SAP-...

Man stabbed to death in front of minor daughter in Delhi

A 38-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by three men in front of his minor daughter in Delhis Begampur area, police said on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Naresh Kumar. It is suspected that he was attacked over a moneta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019