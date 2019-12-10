U'khand assembly passes bill to revive provision for anticipatory bail

The Uttarakhand Assembly on Tuesday passed an amendment bill seeking to revive Section 438 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the state that enables people to apply for an anticipatory bail in case of non-bailable offences. Stating the objective of the bill in the state assembly, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Madan Kaushik said the provision had been omitted at the time of the Emergency through an amendment in undivided Uttar Pradesh.

As Uttarakhand was created out of Uttar Pradesh, this omission was still in place here, he said. "The bill seeks to revive Section 438 of the CrPC regarding the provision of the anticipatory bail which was omitted by the Code of Criminal Procedure (Uttar Pradesh Amendment Act 1976)," Kaushik said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)