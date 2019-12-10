Left Menu
Owners rented out 18 portions of Anaj Mandi factory: Delhi Police

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 20:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 20:18 IST
The Delhi Police has found that there were 18 portions that had been rented out by the owners of the four-storeyed Anaj Mandi factory, where a blaze killed 43 people on Sunday. According to police officials, a 3D laser scanning of the place of incident was done for ground and first floor and the exercise is likely to be completed by Wednesday.

The 3D imagining is being used to capture the area outside the building to understand how many exit and entry points were available when the fire occurred. The 3D laser scanning was started on Monday. The technique was also used after the Hotel Arpit Palace fire incident in Karol Bagh that killed 17 people earlier this year.

Till now, the post-mortem of 40 bodies has been conducted and a team of Central Forensic Science Laboratory, CBI (CFSL), will be visiting the spot on Wednesday. The team from Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini had visited the site on Sunday and Monday and collected samples.

Police recorded the statement of six more injured persons on Tuesday. A day earlier, they had recorded the statement of 7 injured persons. The debris will be cleared from the site on Wednesday by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation after the visit from the CFSL team.

The police have also contacted the SDM for the dog squad of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to explore any possibility of human being still stuck under the debris. On Sunday, police had arrested Rehan and his manager Furkan. Rehan told police that a portion of the building was owned by his brother-in-law Suhail and another by his brother Imran.

It was found that there were 18 rooms/portions which were let out, police said. Police are conducting raids to nab Suhail and Imran to ascertain whom they had rented out their portions to, they said.

There were four power connections and illegal sub-meters were installed for tenants, an aspect which is being looked into, police said. The Delhi government has ordered a magisterial probe into the tragedy, the worst fire accident in the national capital since the 1997 Uphaar cinema blaze that claimed 59 lives, and sought a report within seven days.

