Country facing recession, unemployment due to Modi govt's 'irrational' policies: Sunil Jhakar

  • Chandigarh
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 20:27 IST
  • Created: 10-12-2019 20:27 IST
Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday alleged that the country is facing recession and diminishing employment opportunities due to the Modi government's "irrational" economic policies and all sectors are lagging behind due to its "misrule". Jhakar was speaking at a press conference after he held discussions with several state ministers, MLAs and senior Congress leaders on preparations for the party's December 14 "Bharat Bachao" rally in Delhi.

Cabinet ministers Manpreet Singh Badal, Sadhu Singh Dharmsot, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Bharat Bhushan Aashu, Gurpreet Singh Kangar and Razia Sultana were among those who attended the meeting. "Due to the Modi government's irrational economic policies, the country is facing recession, shut down of industries and diminishing employment opportunities," Jhakar said.

"The country is lagging behind in all sectors and every section of the society is suffering due to the Modi government's misrule," he said. The Congress leader claimed that the government does not have any intention to resolve the real issues.

"Unemployment, inflation, economic recession are the key issues facing the nation but the NDA is running the government on hollow and baseless claims instead of solving the basic problems," he said. "Farmers are not getting remunerative prices for their produce while the consumers are forced to buy fruits, vegetables and other commodities at a higher price," he added.

Jhakar alleged that each section of the society was "badly affected" due to the government's "wrong policies". This was why the Congress has planned the rally in Delhi, he said.

An overwhelming number of Congress activists and supporters from Punjab will participate in the "Bharat Bachao" rally, the state party chief said. The rally is being organised to pressure the Modi government to take decisions in favour of common citizens and peasantry, he said.

Jhakar also accused the government of "illegally" and "arbitrarily" withholding Punjab's Goods and Services Tax (GST) arrears of Rs 4,100 crore. This decision by the Centre is against the federal structure of the country. By doing so it is "discriminating" against Punjab, he alleged.

