Vet rape-murder: Cops dismiss claims that accused were minors

  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 21:01 IST
  • Created: 10-12-2019 21:01 IST
Police have dismissed claims that two of the four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian, who were later killed in an alleged encounter, were minors. The Cyberabad police investigating the casehad said the four were aged 20 and above, but the age of two accused came into focus with their parents claiming before media on Monday that their children were minors by showing certain documents.

Asked about the claims, a senior police official told PTI on Tuesday that the accused were majors. "... in the Aadhaar cards also, it is given (year of birth). ... When we interrogated them, they said they are 20-21. It is out of question.

It (claim about two of them being minors) is not correct.A-1 (prime accused) was 26," he said. Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar had said after the alleged encounter that the accused were aged 20-26.

After their arrest, police had said three of the four men were aged 20, while one was aged 26. However, the parents claimed before the media at their native village Gudigandla in Narayanpet district that their sons were minors.

Asked about parents of an accused producing documents given by a school to buttress their claim that he was a minor, the police official said they were not valid documents as the 10th standard certificate is the valid document. The accused dropped out of school before the 10th standard, he said.

The parents of one of those killed in the alleged encounter had said they informed a team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) that their son was a minor and the encounter was fake. The NHRC has been investigating the "encounter" after it took cognisance of the incident.

The four men were arrested on November 29 on charges of kidnapping the woman and killing her after sexually assaulting her. They were gunned down by police on Friday morning at Chattanpalli when they were taken to the scene of crime near the culvert, under which the charred remains of the 25-year-old veterinarian were found on November 28, to recover her phone, wrist-watch and others pertaining to the case.

The Cyberabad police had said its personnel resorted to "retaliatory" firing after two of the accused opened fire at police after snatching their weapons besides attacking the latter with stones and sticks, resulting in injuries to two policemen.PTI SJR VVK BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

