Guj: Three drown in Rajkot lake

A 35-year-old man and two teens died while trying to save a girl from drowning in a lake in Raiya Dhar area of Gujarat's Rajkot city on Tuesday, police said. Bodies of Tribhuvan Merja, Ajay Parmar (18) and Shakti Parmar (18) were fished out by the local fire brigade from a lake in Raiya Dhar.

According to the accidental death report registered by the University police, both Ajay and Shakti came to the lake with two girls to click some photos. "One of the girls started drowning as soon as she ventured into the water, and three of her friends jumped in to save her," inspector R S Thaker said.

When all of them started drowning, Merja, who was passing by, dived in and rescued the girls, he added. However, when he ventured further into the water to save the two boys, Merja too drowned with them, he said.

The bodies of the victims have been sent for autopsy, he added..

