Delhi transport minister flags off 100 new standard-floor buses

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot flagged off 100 new standard-floor buses on Tuesday to augment public transport in the national capital. The ultra-modern buses are fitted with GPS trackers, CCTVs, panic buttons, hydraulic lifts for the differently-abled and other state-of-the-art features for safety and comfort of passengers.

"Delhi will be regularly adding buses to its fleet. Our government is committed to fulfilling its promise of not just ensuring sufficient and quality public transport, but strengthening Delhi's overall transport infrastructure," Gahlot said. Of the 1,000 new buses expected to be added to the city's fleet by January 2020, 429 buses have already been procured and inaugurated, officials said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had flagged off 100 cluster buses in November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

