Film depicting plight of child rape victim wins first prize from NHRC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 22:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 22:41 IST
A short film depicting the plight of a child rape victim and her family in getting justice was on Tuesday awarded a top prize by the National Human Rights Commission, officials said. 'Kumbhil Shiva' received Rs 1 lakh as prize money from NHRC Chairperson Justice H L Dattu for being the winner of the Short Film Award 2019 during an event hosted at the Manav Adhikar Bhawan here.

In his address, Dattu said that the Commission has decided to double the prize money from the next year. The first prize will go up from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, a second prize from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh and the third prize from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh, a senior NHRC official said. The event coincided with Human Rights Day.

"Vishal Kumbhar got first prize for his film 'Kumbhil Shiva', Ernest Rosario PB second prize for his 'Transcender' and Vijeendra Syam third prize for 'Gulp'. 'Kumbhil Shiva' depicts the plight of a child rape victim and her family in getting justice," the NHRC said. Dattu said the objective of the film competition is to involve people, particularly the young generation, to ponder over various aspects of human rights and express their views through visual media.

