9 drug peddlers arrested by police in Jammu

The police have arrested nine alleged drug peddlers and recovered narcotic substances from them in separate incidents here, officials said on Wednesday. A police party stopped a vehicle at Nagrota on Tuesday night and recovered 110 grams of heroin from the possession of three people, who have been identified as Jamuna Giri, Sham Lal and Mohd Ashraf. A case has been registered in this connection, they said.

In Nagrota, a joint police team stopped three vehicles on Tuesday night and recovered intoxicant drugs, including 900 capsules of Spasmoproxyvon and 250 bottles of Codeine phosphate from the possession of four persons, identified as Udham singh alias Ricky, Sameer Mirza , Vishal sharma and Munesh Sharma , they said. At Channi, a police party intercepted a truck which was its way to Srinagar from Punjab.

Intoxicant drugs, including 145 bottles of Codedyl, 2,025 bottles of Welcyrex and 330 bottles of Maxcoff hidden in a special cavity in the carrier of the truck, was recovered. Two men, identified as Sajad Ahmed Dar and Marfat Ahmed, hailing from Kashmir, were arrested and a case registered, they said.

