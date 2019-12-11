Ganganagar coldest in Rajasthan at 7.9 degree Celsius

Ganganagar was recorded as the coldest place in Rajasthan with a minimum temperature of 7.9 degree Celsius followed by Churu which registered a night temperature of 8 degree Celsius, the meteorological department said on Wednesday.

Vanasthai (Tonk) and Alwar recorded minimum temperature of of 8.1 and 8.2 degree Celsius respectively while Sikar, Dabok, Jaipur and Jodhpur registered night temperature of 9, 9.5, 10.6 and 11.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

Other districts also recorded night temperatures above 12 degrees, the meteorological department said.

