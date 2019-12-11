Left Menu
Manmohan Singh to attend one-year completion event of MP govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 15:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 15:24 IST
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh will attend a function to be organised by the Congress here on December 17 when the party-led government in Madhya Pradesh completes one year in office. Singh will also release a vision document for Madhya Pradesh on the occasion, state Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja told PTI.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath invited Singh to the state, which the latter accepted, he said. Singh and Nath will jointly address the media and speak on the country's "worrisome" economic condition, a source close to the chief minister said.

The Kamal Nath-led government has accused the Centre of discriminating against Madhya Pradesh by not releasing funds meant for the state. "We had sought 18 lakh metric tons of urea (manure) for Rabi season from the Centre but it has slashed the quota," the Chief Minister's Office said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Nath was the Union Commerce and Industries Minister from 2004 to 2009 and Union Roads and Highways Minister and Urban Development Minister between 2009 and 2014 when Singh was the prime minister. The Congress plans to take out a mega rally in Delhi on December 14 to protest against the state of the economy, unemployment and unprecedented price hike due to the "wrong policies" of the BJP-led government at the Centre, a party leader earlier said..

