Left Menu
Development News Edition

US body's view on Shah attack on our sovereignty: BJP MP in Lok Sabha

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 16:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 16:02 IST
US body's view on Shah attack on our sovereignty: BJP MP in Lok Sabha
BJP symbol Image Credit: ANI

A BJP member in Lok Sabha on Wednesday slammed a federal US commission's call for sanctions against Home Minister Amit Shah over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill as an attack on India's sovereignty and asked all parties to come together to send a "stern message" against this. Raising the issue a day after a federal US commission on international religious freedom sought sanctions against Shah and other principal Indian leadership if the bill with the "religious criterion" is passed by Parliament, Nishikant Dubey said the matter was not about one party.

The home minister is working for the country's unity, security, and integrity, and the US committee's move is an attack on our sovereignty, he said. Dubey said opposition parties can come to power in the future and the matter is not about one party.

India had dismissed the commission's view, saying the American body has no locus standi. According to the proposed legislation, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill or CAB was passed in the Lok Sabha with 311 members favoring it and 80 votings against it a little past midnight on Monday. On Wednesday, it was tabled in the Rajya Sabha for its nod.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Medical college: HC notice to TN, Centre on PIL for location

The Madras High Court has issued notice to the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government on a PIL seeking to set up a medical college in Mayiladuthurai instead of Nagapattinam. In his public interest litigation PIL, former DMK MLA J Jegaveerapa...

Man who raped teenager & couple who blackmailed her with video held

A 20-year-old man, who allegedly raped a teenager, and a husband-wife duo that blackmailed the victim with a video clip of the incident have been arrested in Greater Noida, police said on Wednesday. The 17-year-old girl, who works as a dome...

Internet services in ten districts of Assam to be

Internet services in ten districts of Assam to besuspended for 24 hours, beginning 7 pm on Wednesday, sayOfficials, amid protests over Citizenship Amendment BillPTI DG ESBSOM SOM...

NBFC loan growth set to hit a decadal low of 6-8%: Report

Falling growth rates, derisking of loan books and funding constraints are going to impact non-banking finance companies with their growth hitting a decadal low of 6-8 percent this year from a high 15 percent last year, says a report. With ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019