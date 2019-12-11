Organization seeks passage of `Persons of Goan Origin' bill

Revolutionary Goans, a local organization, said on Wednesday that it has planned a `Yatra' to press its demand that only those whose ancestors lived in Goa before 1961 should get benefit of state government's welfare schemes and government jobs. It has drafted `Persons Of Goan Origin (POGO) Bill' which should be passed by the Assembly, said Manoj Parab, who heads the organization.

Goa was liberated from Portuguese rule in 1961. The organization would take out a `POGO Yatra' across the state in support of its demand from December 15, he said.

The yatra will start from Benaulim, Parab added. Persons of Goan Origin, defined as those whose ancestors were living in Goa prior to 1961, should have hundred percent reservation in government jobs and 80 per cent reservation in the private sector, he said.

RG had submitted draft bill to several MLAs, asking them to table it, but no legislator took it up, he said, adding that it wanted to create a pressure on the government through the yatra. Goa had a population of around five lakh in 1961, which has increased to more than 15 lakh as per the latest census..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)