Couple dies, children in critical condition after consuming insecticide in Rajasthan's Udaipur

A couple died while their children were in a critical condition after they allegedly consumed insecticide in a hotel in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said on Wednesday. Nanesh Shah (46) and his wife Damini died during treatment while their son Nand and daughter, both teenagers, are in a critical condition and are being treated at a hospital, Udaipur SP Kailash Bishnoi said.

The family belonged to Gujarat. They consumed the insecticide soon after they checked-in their hotel room. "The reasons behind the extreme step is not clear. No suicide note has been recovered from the hotel room. Their family members have been informed," Circle Officer Girva, Prem Dande said.

