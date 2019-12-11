Left Menu
Development News Edition

13 fighter jets crashed from 2017-18 to Nov 2019: Govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 17:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 17:21 IST
13 fighter jets crashed from 2017-18 to Nov 2019: Govt

Thirteen fighter jets have crashed from 2017-18 to November 2019 and a board of inquiry (BOI) investigates every accident, the government said on Wednesday. To a question in Lok Sabha on a MiG 29 KUB (Trainer) catching fire in Goa, Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said that on November 11, the aircraft encountered a flock of birds after takeoff from the Dabolim naval air station and caught fire.

He said attempts to recover the aircraft were unsuccessful due to damage and low height. There was no loss of life or damage to property on the ground, Naik said. "Thirteen fighter aircraft have crashed during the period from 2017-18 to November 2019. Every accident is followed by an investigation by a Board of Inquiry or a Court of Inquiry which gives causes of accident and suggests remedial measures to avoid similar accident in the future.

"These recommendations are circulated to all the operating units for implementation," he said. In response to another question, Naik said 21 people were killed and 19 injured at the firing range located at Tamulpur Patkijuli in Assam.

"All the above cases of death/injury have been thoroughly investigated by the army and it has been found that in all cases that accidents resulting in death/injury are because of civilians illegally entering the range during firing, without informing police, civil administration or army units. "Therefore, the civilians are not liable to claim compensation," he said. Replying to another question, Naik said the Defence Ministry has ordered the Spike Long Range (LR) Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) system, a man portable 4th Generation system which can engage targets in both 'Fire & Forget and Fire, Observe & Update mode'.

This, he said, will enhance the operational flexibility and crew survivability. "Dual mode seeker of the system allows precise engagement both during day and night. The system also has top attack capability to enhance the lethality of the missile against tank targets," he said.

Israel, Germany, Spain are among users of 4th Generation Spike LR ATGM system. As per available inputs in open source, China has developed a 3rd Generation ATGM System while Pakistan does not have such capability yet, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Role of Sikh soldiers in World War I, II exemplary: British Army Brigadier

The role of Sikh soldiers during the World War I and II was exemplary and the European countries owe their freedom to the brave soldiers from Punjab, British Army Brigadier Celia Jane Harvey said here on Wednesday. Speaking at a seminar on ...

Shiv Sena supported citizenship bill in Lok Sabha, what changed overnight that they are now opposing it, asks Amit Shah.

Shiv Sena supported citizenship bill in Lok Sabha, what changed overnight that they are now opposing it, asks Amit Shah....

MP: Three killed as truck rams into motorcycle

Three persons, including two minor girls, were killed and two others injured when a truck rammed into the motorcycle they were travelling on near Kuppa Job village in Madhya Pradeshs Betul district, police said on Wednesday. The incident t...

Citizenship bill against spirit of Constitution, says Scindia

The Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB was against the spirit of the Constitution and also Indias centuries-old philosophy of treating the world as one family, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday. Criticising the Modi govern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019