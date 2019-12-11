UP: Rape accused appears in court in inebriated state, arrested

A rape accused who appeared in a POCSO court in an inebriated state was arrested by police, an official said on Wednesday. Ummed Singh (35), was booked for abducting and raping a minor girl in Shamli district's Titoli village in 2017.

According to public prosecutor Dinesh Sharma, the case was being heard in the special Prevention of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) court on Tuesday. During cross questioning, Singh was found to be intoxicated and subsequently arrested by the police, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)