Shane Nigam apologises for outbursts against producers

Facing a ban over his alleged non-cooperation in completing two Malayalam movies, actor Shane Nigam on Wednesday tendered an apology to film producers over his recent outbursts against them. The 22-year-old actor recently hit out at the producers, saying "I doubt the producers have suffered not mental trauma but mental illness." Admitting that he had made such a remark against producers during his interaction with the media on Monday, the actor, in a Facebook post, said "my apologies if anyone is hurt by my words." The producers had demanded a public apology from the actor for his outbursts against them.

Striking a note of reconciliation, the actor also said "let's go through the path of forbearance." Malayalam film producers recently decided to ban the "Kumbalangi Nights" actor Nigam from all their movies alleging producers of two films could not complete their projects due to the actor's "non-cooperation." According to the association, Nigam had put producers of two movies -- Veyil and Kurbani-- in trouble due to his alleged non-cooperation by changing his hairstyle and shaving his beard. Following this, the producers association decided to ban him and announced that they would not cooperate with the actor till the nearly Rs 7 crore loss faced by the two producers was compensated by Nigam.

Seeking the state government's intervention into the issue relating to his ban, Nigam had met state Cultural Affairs minister A K Balan at Thiruvananthapuram on Monday and explained the problems faced by him in the industry. He narrated the issues being faced following the ban imposed on him..

