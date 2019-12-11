J&K admin sanctions 1.30 lakh fresh pension cases

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has sanctioned 1.30 lakh fresh pension cases under the Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS) and National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP), department of Social Welfare said on Wednesday. "The new pension which has been sanctioned in November will be disbursed before December 31," the department said in a statement here.

It said the male senior citizens of 60 years and above and female senior citizens of 55 years and above would be eligible to receive the pension. The pension is also for widows and women in distress and physically challenged, the statement said.

"The first category to be cent percent covered will be physically challenged and senior citizens above 70 years of age," it said. The rest of eligible applicants who can be accommodated within the allotted quotas would also get pension before December 31, it added.

"In this regard, all eligible beneficiaries are informed to contact the concerned District or Tehsil Social Welfare Officer for necessary guidance to avail pensionary benefits," the statement said.

