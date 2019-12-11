Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&K admin sanctions 1.30 lakh fresh pension cases

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 18:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 18:34 IST
J&K admin sanctions 1.30 lakh fresh pension cases

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has sanctioned 1.30 lakh fresh pension cases under the Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS) and National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP), department of Social Welfare said on Wednesday. "The new pension which has been sanctioned in November will be disbursed before December 31," the department said in a statement here.

It said the male senior citizens of 60 years and above and female senior citizens of 55 years and above would be eligible to receive the pension. The pension is also for widows and women in distress and physically challenged, the statement said.

"The first category to be cent percent covered will be physically challenged and senior citizens above 70 years of age," it said. The rest of eligible applicants who can be accommodated within the allotted quotas would also get pension before December 31, it added.

"In this regard, all eligible beneficiaries are informed to contact the concerned District or Tehsil Social Welfare Officer for necessary guidance to avail pensionary benefits," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • NSAP

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-How France's government wants to change the pension system

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Wednesday outlined plans for a long-anticipated overhaul of Frances pension system that he said would be fairer and encourage people to work. Protesters continued strikes across the country, however, and u...

North Korean hackers are working with Eastern European cybercriminals -report

North Korean state-backed hackers appear to be cooperating with Eastern European cybercriminals, a report said on Wednesday, a finding that suggests digital gangsters and state-backed spies are finding common ground online.Mountain View, Ca...

Pakistan scholar's blasphemy trial enters final stages as U.S. raises alarm

A Pakistani court will hear final arguments on Thursday in the blasphemy trial of a liberal scholar and former university lecturer a week after a U.S. religious freedom commission placed his name on its list of global victims, his lawyer sa...

UPDATE 1-Lebanon 2019 budget deficit 'much bigger' than expected -finance minister

Lebanons 2019 budget deficit will be much bigger than expected after a sharp drop in state revenues, caretaker finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil said on Wednesday, as the country struggles with its worst financial crisis since the 1975-90 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019