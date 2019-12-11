Delhi Traffic Police paying little attention towards violation of rules: Parliamentary panel

The Delhi Traffic Police is mainly focusing on regulating traffic at red lights and intersections and paying little attention towards violation of rules on roads, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs has observed. In the report, titled 'The management of worsening traffic situation in Delhi', tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, the panel said police "lay marginal attention towards traffic violations, including not driving in the proper lane, changing lanes without indication, overspeeding, dangerous driving, and enforcement of the various traffic rules at other places on roads of Delhi".

The committee said the prime mandate of the Delhi Traffic Police is to ensure sustainable, safe and efficient flow of traffic on the roads of Delhi through enforcement, regulation, creating awareness and suggesting engineering improvement in road infrastructure. The Delhi Traffic Police also assists other agencies in implementation of various projects/schemes, including implementing the scheme for pedestrians and management of street parking, the report said.

Special drives are launched against speeding, drunken driving, improper parking, public transport vehicles, against e-rickshaws for unauthorised plying and other traffic offences as the Delhi Traffic Police is responsible for enforcing directions of the Supreme Court's committee on road safety, it said. The committee recommended that the Delhi Traffic Police should attach equal importance to enforcement-related aspects on roads too and not restrict itself only to regulation of traffic at traffic signals.

