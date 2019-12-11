2 mortar shells defused by security forces along IB in J-K's Kathua

The security forces on Wednesday defused two live mortar shells fired by Pakistan Rangers in a village along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. The Pakistan Rangers fired dozens of shells targeting Rathawa village in Hiranagar sector on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, villagers said.

The house of Ram Piyari, a resident of Rathawa village, was hit by three mortar shells, of which one exploded causing damage to the walls. The other two shells did not explode and Pyari called the security forces for help.

Later, the two shells were safely defused by the forces averting a major tragedy, she said.

