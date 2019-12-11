Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sending of data protection bill to joint panel sets 'dangerous precedent': Tharoor

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 19:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 19:01 IST
Sending of data protection bill to joint panel sets 'dangerous precedent': Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said creating a Joint Select Committee to examine the Personal Data Protection Bill, instead of sending it to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, sets a dangerous precedent as it will allow the government to bypass the designated panel whenever a contentious legislation is under consideration. Tharoor also wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and expressed his concerns over the issue.

Lok Sabha has referred the Personal Data Protection Bill to a Joint Select Committee. "The exercise in creating a Joint Select Committee on a matter that rests squarely within the the purview of an existing Standing Committee sets a dangerous precedent since it will allow the government to bypass the designated standing committee in every instance where a contentious bill is under consideration," Tharoor wrote.

"It would effectively render our Parliamentary Committees ineffective since it will prevent them from undertaking their primary responsibility which is to provide effective oversight of the relevant government department," he said. In a "brazen disregard" for the Standing Committee, and by extension the parliamentary convention relating to such panels, this government has chosen to establish a Joint Select Committee presumably to extend its control by a chairman from the ruling party, he alleged.

Tharoor said that the decision of creating a Joint Select Committee not only undermines the utility of India's Constitution, but is also a "scathing indictment" of the effectiveness of the Indian Parliament as an institution to promote the exercise of deliberative democracy that all elected representatives are here to protect, he said. "The Committee on IT, that has been formed under your leadership and of which I have the privilege to serve as its chairman, has both a mandate and a parliamentary responsibility to examine all matters related to information technology, electronics, telecommunications, postal services and allied subjects," Tharoor said, adding that this includes legislation on these matters and the Personal Data Protection Bill.

Communication and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, while moving a resolution in the House, said the bill may be referred to a joint select committee. The resolution was passed by voice vote. In the letter, Tharoor urged Birla to "caution" the government against this "wilful exercise of undermining the House" and request the minister to send the legislation to the Standing Committee.

"Dismayed by the government doing an end-run around the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology by allocating the Data Privacy Bill to a 'joint select committee' which the BJP will chair," Tharoor said in a tweet. The joint panel will have 20 members from Lok Sabha and 10 from Rajya Sabha. The Upper House will give names of the members it wants to send to the panel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MTNL fundraising: Shareholder's approval sought for issue of debentures

HIGHLIGHTSMTNL has aksed shareholders nod for raising up to Rs 6,500 crore through non-convertible debentures NCDs.Apart from fundraising, MTNL also seeks to monetize land and buildings.The government has also recently approved a Rs 69,000-...

EU executive puts forward "Green Deal" to go climate neutral by 2050

The European Unions executive arm will propose in March 2020 new laws to make the bloc climate neutral by 2050 as part of the European Green Deal, a set of new climate policies presented by the European Commission on Wednesday.It will also ...

Siddaramaiah hospitalised for angioplasty treatment

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has been hospitalised forangioplasty treatment, his office said on Wednesday. Siddaramaiah, who underwent a regular health checkup today morning, has been admitted to ...

Revamped USMCA allows Mexico to bring labor complaints in US - Mexican official

Mexicos Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday that under changes to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement USMCA, Mexico will be able to bring labor complaints against companies and workplaces in the United States.Speaking to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019