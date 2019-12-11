Left Menu
Two held for theft of onions worth over Rs 20,000

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 19:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 19:08 IST
Two persons were arrested for allegedly stealing 168-kg onions, whose prices have hit the roof, from two shops in south Mumbai last week, police said on Wednesday, adding that the stolen bulbs worth Rs 20,160. Police have recovered 68 kgs of onions from the duo.

The accused, identified as Sabi Mohammed Shafi Shaikh (33) and Mohammed Imran Abdul Latif Shaikh (30), had stolen onions from two shops in Dongri market on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, an official said. According to 47-year old complainant Akbar Shaikh, who deals in onions and potatoes, 112 kgs of the stored bulb was found missing from his shop.

An enquiry with a neighbouring shop owner revealed that another 56 kg of onions got stolen from his outlet too, the official said. A case was registered under section 379 (Punishment for theft) and launched a probe, he said.

The day the onions were stolen, their selling price in the retail market was Rs 120 a kg (the total loss of Rs 20,160), the official said. Police identified Mohd Shafi Shaikh and Imran Shaikh through footage of CCTV cameras installed near the shops, he said.

The duo were detained on Tuesday. They were produced before court on Wednesday afternoon which remanded them in judicial custody for seven days..

