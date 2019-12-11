Role of Sikh soldiers in World War I, II exemplary: British Army Brigadier

The role of Sikh soldiers during the World War I and II was exemplary and the European countries owe their freedom to the brave soldiers from Punjab, British Army Brigadier Celia Jane Harvey said here on Wednesday. Speaking at a seminar on the 'epic battle of Saragarhi' at Khalsa College Public School here, Harvey showered praises on Sikhs and said that the community is respected around the world for its bravery and immense sacrifices.

Harvey arrived here as head of the British Army delegation. "Sikhs have sacrificed their lives for the protection of the oppressed, the helpless and other religions," she said citing the example of 'Saragarhi' battle- a historic event in world history.

"Just 21 brave Sikh soldiers faced 10,000 Afghans tribal men and fought till the last breath," said Colonel Johan Kendall, who was also part of the delegation. Col. Kendall said Punjabis living abroad have made a significant contribution to the prosperity of countries like UK, Canada and the US.

Earlier, Kuldeep Singh Kahlon, president of the Saragarhi Foundation, gave a detailed account of the Saragarhi battle. He said in all the wars with Pakistan, the role of the Sikhs was unique and their service to the motherland is recorded in history. PTI JMS SUN RHL

