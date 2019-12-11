Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ahead of Xmas, new year, drugs flow into Kochi, say police

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 19:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 19:29 IST
Ahead of Xmas, new year, drugs flow into Kochi, say police

With Christmas and new year celebrations drawing near, drugs are being smuggled into the city from various states in the country, Kochi police said on Wednesday. To control trafficking of the narcotics during the festival season, nearly 100 policemen have been deployed in the port city, Kochi police commissionerate said in a press release.

The drugs were being smuggled in from states including Delhi, Goa, Odisha, Andhra and Tamilnadu and its flow has increased ahead of Christmas and New Year. As part of its efforts to curb the smuggling and make the city drug-free, the DistrictAnti-Narcotic Force hasarrested two men and seized 2.5 kg of ganja from them, police said.

The seizure and arrests were made on the basis of intelligence collected by the force, which is functioning under the supervision ofinspector-general and commissioner of police Vijay Sakhare, for effective enforcement against narcotics-smuggling and abuse. The arrested were identified as Subash, 21, and Vineeth, 27, the police said.

Subhash, hailing from Pathanamthitta, has been living in rented houses in areas around Mulanthuruthy for the last eight years, they said. He works as a driver and travels to other states such as Tamil Nadu and Goa to procure ganja and distributes it here, the police said.

Subhash was earlier caught by the Excise department for possessing the narcotic, they said. Vineeth was also involved in robbery, assault, attempt-to-murder cases, they said.

An FIR has been registered and investigation is on to find the source of the narcotic substances, the police said. The city police commissionerate has been taking stringent action against the drug mafias for quite sometime and special raids have been conducted in various places, they added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Lebanon 2019 budget deficit 'much bigger' than expected

A sharp fall-off in revenues means Lebanons 2019 budget deficit will be much bigger than expected, caretaker finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil said on Wednesday, as the country struggles with its worst financial crisis since the 1975-90 ci...

Illegal mining: Himachal HC directs Mandi admn to inspect 3 khuds

Expressing concern on the issue of illegal mining, the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the Mandi administration to inspect the Lohara, Kansa and Suketi khuds from their origin till their merger into river Beas in Mandi tow...

Indian banks argue for UK court to declare Mallya bankrupt

A consortium of Indian public sector banks led by State Bank of India SBI sought a bankruptcy order against embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya during a High Court hearing in London on Wednesday as part of efforts to recoup around 1.145 bi...

Amoeba-attacking `giant viruses' found in Mumbai's lakes

A study by researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has found presence of giant viruses belonging to five families in samples collected from water bodies in Mumbai. Findings of the study, published in the journal Scientific...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019