Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt has no data on minorities who faced religious persecution: Azad

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 19:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 19:48 IST
Govt has no data on minorities who faced religious persecution: Azad

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad asked on Wednesday why the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill does not include Hindus from Sri Lanka and Christians from Bhutan, as he alleged that the government has no data on persecuted minorities in neighbouring countries. Intervening in the debate on the Citizenship (Amendment Bill), 2019 in the Upper House, the senior Congress leader also asked that if the entire country was happy with the proposed legislation, why protests were taking place in Assam, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Nagaland.

"Honourable home ministerji, you brought demonetisation, GST, (legislation on) tripple talaq, NRC, Article 370 (related law) and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the same pattern. You bring such bills every four or six months to divert the attention of people from unemployment, problems of farmers, poverty....," Azad said. The former Union Minister also stressed that Muslims too were persecuted in Afghanistan. Muslim women have been persecuted a lot in Afghanistan, he added.

Claiming that lakhs and crores of minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have faced religious persecution, Azad took a jibe at Home Minister Amit Shah by saying that the government does not have any authentic data on such people and was befooling the public. Countering the charges, BJP member Subramanian Swamy said in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, Hindus, Christians, Buddhists etc., have been singled out for ill-treatment and persecution.

"As far as Ahmadiyas and Shias are concerned, they would any day prefer going to Iran, which is a Shia country, or Bahrain, where Ahmadiyas are accepted as Muslims...so they cannot come into this category.. I don't think a Pakistani Muslim wants to leave and come to our country. So there is no need to include them also...," he said. He added that Sri lankan Tamilians did not come to India because of religious persecution but because there was a full-fledged war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet approves signing of social security pact with Brazil

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved signing of a social security agreement with Brazil that will relieve workers from both the countries from double taxation and provide for orderly migration. As per provisions of the agreement, workers...

Assam burns over CAB, curfew in Guwahati

Guwahati, the epicentre of anti-CAB protests, was placed under indefinite curfew while Army was asked to be on standby in Assam and Assam Rifles personnel were deployed in Tripura on Wednesday as the two northeastern states plunged into cha...

MP: Man kills son in drunken brawl

A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his son to death, following a drunken brawl at Ahmadpur in Madhya Pradeshs Sehore district on Wednesday, police said. The police has arrested Devilal Meena who stabbed his son Omprakash...

Germany still wants future EU budget contribution cap of 1% of GDP

Germany does not expect EU leaders to agree on the EUs future financial framework, a 7-year budget starting in 2021, at this weeks summit, a senior German government official said on Wednesday.The official said Germany was sticking to its p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019