Man held for rape

A 30-year-old man was arrested from Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman and shooting the act, two days after the incident. The accused Mohit Bhoir apparently knew the woman and asked her to accept his proposal to marry him, which she rejected.

On December 9, Bhoir allegedly forced himself on the woman at a farm house near Kalyan in Thane district and filmed the act, an official said. A case was registered against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act..

