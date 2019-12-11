Left Menu
India should promote religious harmony in world: Dalai Lama

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 20:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 20:13 IST
India should promote religious harmony in world: Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, on Wednesday urged India to play a more active role in promoting religious harmony in the world and serve as an example to conflict-torn countries like Syria and Afghanistan. He said several religions co-exist in India peacefully, which is good for the society.

"From childhood, Indian mind knows that there are many religious institutions. So a concept of several religions, several truths is there," he added. "In those isolated countries, some Muslim countries, they believe in only one truth-one religion...then problems start. Violence between Sunni and Shia sects of Islam was unheard of, because Indian Muslims are aware of different religious institutions from childhood, unlike those in countries where Islam is the only faith," he said.

"In case of individuals, the concept of one truth-one religion is very good to keep the faith centre-pointed. But in terms of society, that is impossible", the Nobel Peace Prize winner said. He was giving a lecture on 'Relevance of Ancient Nalanda Teachings in our Modern Times' in Panaji.

"In terms of society, several truths, several religions are a reality. We must accept that. In this country, Indian Muslims know from childhood that there are different institutions...more than those in the countries where there is only Islam. When they lack contact with other religions, then problems start," he said. "India should play a more active role in promotion of religious harmony to serve as an example before conflict-torn countries like Syria and Afghanisthan," he said.

Referring to the killings during the World Wars, the the Dalai Lama said there could have been more killings had the European Union not been established. "Human beings have learnt these lessons through sufferings," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

