Vikas Swarup appointed Secretary (West) in foreign ministry

Senior diplomat Vikas Swarup was on Wednesday appointed Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, a Personnel Ministry order said. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Swarup, a 1986 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, to the post, it said.

The ACC has approved his appointment in suppression of an order, issued in July this year, that had named Swarup as the Secretary, Overseas Indian Affairs. As the Secretary (West), he will be responsible for the country's affairs with the UK and other European nations.

Besides him, another career diplomat Sanjay Bhattacharyya has been appointed Secretary (Consular, Passport, Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs). Bhattacharyya, a 1987 batch IFS officer is India's Ambassador in Turkey.

