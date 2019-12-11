Mahim dargah festival begins

The famous Mahim dargah festival kicked off in Mumbai on Wednesday. At least 650 police personnel are deployed at the shrine for the ten-day period during which lakhs of people and various processions are expected to pay visit.

As per tradition, the Mumbai Police offered the first 'chadar' at the dargah, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Mahim division, Ajinath Satpute. The deployed personnel belonged to the SRP, Mumbai Police and other wings.

An official said at least 280 procession are expected to visit the shrine in the next ten days. Police have charted a shorter route for processions to lower noise pollution.

The festival commemorates Makhdoom Ali Mahimi, a Muslim scholar and saint known for his written works with liberal and humane views..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)