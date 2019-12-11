Left Menu
Biju Patnaik's statue vandalized

  • Kendrapara
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 21:03 IST
Unidentified miscreants vandalised a statue of former Odisha Chief Minister Late Biju Patnaik in Kendrapara district triggering protest on Wednesday. The incident has evoked strong criticism among the public and the BJD party.

Patnaik's statue installed at Trinath Bazaar under Rajnagar police station was ravaged on Tuesday night. Locals, mostly BJD supporters, protested at Rajnagar and its nearby areas and expressed concern over the act of vandalism.

The protesters also blocked road by burning tyres at Rajnagar and demanding the arrest of the culprits. Police have filed a case under Sections 506, 379, 506 and 34 of Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 in this connection.

Search is on to arrest the culprits shortly, said Inspector of Rajnagar police station, Tapan Kumar Nayak. It is pertinent to note here that on June 19 this year, some miscreants had vandalized the statue of Biju Patnaik at the same place. Later the statue was repaired..

