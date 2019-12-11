Womanpolice sub-inspector booked for demanding bribe

A womanpolice sub-inspector was booked on Wednesday for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a person for not naming him in a case here in Maharashtra, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said. The sub-inspector, Ranjana Walmik Patil (32), a resident of Devogir Villa in adjoining Aurangabad district, is attached to the Badnapur police station in Jalna district, said the Aurangabad unit of ACB.

According to the ACB, a criminal complaint was registered against certain people. While probing the matter, investigating officer Patil came to know the person (the complainant in the bribe case) and his father had allegedly provided the motorcycle that was used in the crime.

She called him and demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 for not including his and his father's names in the criminal case, the anti-graft agency said. Patil threatened to arrest him and his father in the criminal case if the bribe amount was not paid, the ACB said.

The bribe amount was eventually reduced to Rs 40,000 which the person agreed to pay to the sub-inspector and at the same time lodged a complaint with the ACB Aurangabad. After receiving the complaint, ACB sleuths led by deputy superintendent of police Roopchand Waghmare probed the case and found substance in the bribe demand claim.

Subsequently, acase was registered with the Badnapur policestation against Patil, the ACB. Police sub-inspectorShahurajBhimalesaid Patil was yet to be arrested as she has goneon sick leave..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)