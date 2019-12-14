Hyderabad: Man booked for raping mother-in-law, investigation underway

A man has been booked here for raping his mother-in-law in an inebriated condition. According to Panjagutt police, on Friday a complaint was received from a 48-year-old woman stating that she was assaulted by her son-in-law who came in her room in an inebriated condition.

The victim along with her daughter and son-in-law resides in an apartment in Panjagutt area however she was alone in the house at the time of the incident. As per the complainant, the accused sought forgiveness after the incident and blamed his inebriated condition for the assault.

A case under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and the police investigation is underway. (ANI)

