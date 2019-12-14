Every household should contribute Rs 11, one brick for Ram Temple: Yogi in Jharkhand

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged every household in Jharkhand to contribute Rs 11 and a 'shila' (brick) for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. He made the remarks while addressing an election rally on Friday.

"Very soon the construction of Ram Temple will begin in Ayodhya. I appeal to every household in Jharkhand to contribute a 'Shila' (brick) and Rs 11 for the Ram temple. 'Ram Rajya' runs on the contribution made by the society," said Adityanath. "'Ram Rajya' is where there is no discrimination of any sort and fruits of development reaches every section of society, be it youth, Dalit, women etc," he added.

On December 12, the Supreme Court dismissed all the review petitions filed against its November 9 judgement in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babari Masjid title dispute case. The apex court had, on November 9, unanimously ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread of over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram temple at the site. The court had also directed to allot 5-acre land to the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque in Ayodhya.

The first phase of the election in Jharkhand took place on November 30 while the second round was held on December 7 and third on December 12. The fourth phase will be conducted on December 16, and the fifth and last phase on December 20. The counting of votes will take place on December 23. (ANI)

