Voting for Congress is like wasting vote : AAP leader Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha said here on Saturday that the presence of "Congress is insignificant in the politics of Delhi" and added that voting for the party is "equivalent" to wasting one's vote.

  Updated: 14-12-2019 13:17 IST
AAP leader Raghav Chadha talking to ANI in New Delhi on Saturday . Image Credit: ANI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha said here on Saturday that the presence of "Congress is insignificant in the politics of Delhi" and added that voting for the party is "equivalent" to wasting one's vote. Raghav was responding to the Congress party's 'Bharat Bachao Rally' at Ramlila ground in the national capital today. The entire focus of the rally is to attack the BJP-led government on its economic policies.

"The presence of the Congress party is insignificant in the politics of Delhi. Voters know that voting for the Congress party is equivalent to wasting their votes," Chadha told ANI. Ahead of the Assembly polls due early next year, AAP is holding public outreach programs at all the polling booths in Assembly constituencies across Delhi.

The party has also appointed 2,700 divisional in-charges across Delhi to the booth committees in the state to oversee the smooth functioning of the outreach programs in their region. (ANI)

