Lucknow: Vigilance department seeks property details of 3 senior UPPCL officials in PF scam

In the case pertaining to the alleged Provident Fund (PF) scam in Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), the Vigilance Department has written to Commissioner, Nagar Nigam Lucknow, seeking the property details of two retired and one serving senior rank officials of UPPCL and their family members.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In the case pertaining to the alleged Provident Fund (PF) scam in Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), the Vigilance Department has written to Commissioner, Nagar Nigam Lucknow, seeking the property details of two retired and one serving senior rank officials of UPPCL and their family members. The Vigilance Department has sought details of immovable properties and lands belonging to retired UPPCL MD AP Mishra, former Director UPPCL Sudhanshu Dwivedi, MD (Finance and Accounts) UPPCL Praveen Kumar Gupta and their family members through various letters in December.

In November the state government had assured that it would ensure the return of provident fund money of the employees of UPPCL invested in scam-hit Deewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL). Several arrests have been made in connection with the alleged investment of Uttar Pradesh power employees' provident fund money in the scam-hit housing finance company.

The economic offences wing of the Uttar Pradesh police had also raided the residence of AP Mishra. According to available records, over Rs 2,600 crore of employees' General Provident Fund was invested in DHFL. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

