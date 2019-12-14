Left Menu
Development News Edition

Child marriage, teenage pregnancy cause of great concern for govt: Union health minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 16:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 16:01 IST
Child marriage, teenage pregnancy cause of great concern for govt: Union health minister

Increasing teenage pregnancy and other health issues in that age group are of great concern for the government, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday and stressed on the need for making adolescents healthy to harness the country's demographic dividend. At the inauguration of a workshop -- 'Investing in Adolescent Health: Harnessing the Demographic Dividend' -- he said adolescence is a critical phase in developing potential in a person and making investments in this age group will be the best way to leverage India's advantage of having a young population.

"The ongoing levels of teenage pregnancies and child marriages in certain pockets across the country is a cause for great concern, and taking sexual and reproductive health services out of the clinics to India's adolescent population will be the way forward," the Union minister said. Vardhan addressed the workshop, organised by the Observer Research Foundation and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, via video conferencing as he had to suddenly participate in the 'Clean Ganga programme in Kanpur.

With 253 million adolescents, India comprises a high proportion of individuals in a transient phase of life that requires nutrition, education, counselling and guidance to ensure their proper development. This group is also susceptible to various avoidable health problems such as early and unintended pregnancy, unsafe sex leading to STI/HIV/AIDS, nutritional disorders like malnutrition, anemia, obesity mental health concerns and others.

The other speakers at the inaugural session included UNICEF India Representative Yasmin Ali Haque, WHO Representative to India Henk Bekedam and Hisham Mundol, Executive Director, India and Child Protection, Children's Investment Fund Foundation. At the workshop it was emphasised that in addition to its inherent value, promoting and protecting adolescent health will lead to public health, economic and demographic benefits.

It brought together more than 120 delegates, including 30 speakers from multiple stakeholders like state governments, not-for-profit organisations, think tanks, UN agencies, and international and multilateral agencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

UPDATE 1-Renault offers CEO job to SEAT's Luca De Meo, says La Vanguardia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Avengers: Endgame' won't affect story of 'GOTG 3', says James Gunn

Filmmaker James Gunn has made it clear that the events of Avengers Endgame will not have any bearing on the story of Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Gunn, who directed the first two parts of the series, took to Instagram to allay the concerns of...

Here's why Kim Kardashian shared her own family Christmas card this year

Kim Kardashian West, on Friday local time, shared a family Christmas photo that featured her and husband Kanye West with their four children but did not include the rest of her famous family. Although the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas cards a...

Olympics-Abe opens Tokyo 2020 National Stadium

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hailed the completion of the National Stadium built for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Sunday, his speech at the Kengo Kuma-designed venue praising the efforts to finish on schedule after an early setback.The ...

Red Wings, Bernier shut down Canadiens for win

Jonathan Bernier made 42 saves, Mike Green had a goal and an assist and the visiting Detroit Red Wings held off the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Saturday. Bernier nearly recorded Detroits first shutout this season until Montreal scored in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019