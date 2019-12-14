Kerala Congress leader moves SC against Citizenship (Amendment) Act

Congress leader T N Prathapan on Saturday knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. The Act provides citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who faced religious persecution from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

Prathapan, who is a lawmaker from Thrissur constituency, sought a direction to apply the provisions of the Act and certain other sections to all the victims of persecution who are in the territory of India. "It cannot be completely denied that the act lacks merit. It is utter selectivity in extending the given logic while denying citizenship to persecuted minorities within Muslims like Ahmadiyas, Baloch, and Shias from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, exclusion of persecuted groups,' Prathapan asserted in his petition.

He further asserted that the Act violates various Article of the Constitution and is against its letter and spirit. "Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 is a betrayal of the egalitarian and pluralistic values that guided our freedom struggle and founding of our republic," the plea stated.

More than a dozen petitions challenging the legality of Act have already been filed in the apex court. The petitioners include All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, two NGOs, Uttar Pradesh's Peace Party, among others. (ANI)

