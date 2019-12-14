Min temp above normal at most places in Punjab, Haryana

The minimum temperature stayed above normal at most places in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, a meteorological department official said. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a minimum of 10.3 degrees Celsius, he said.

In Haryana, the minimum temperatures recorded in Ambala, Karnal and Bhiwani were above normal at 10.1, 9.8 and 7.9 degrees Celsius respectively, the official said. Hisar recorded a low of 5 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature in Sirsa was 5.6 degrees Celsius, he said.

In Punjab, the minimum temperatures in Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala were 9.4, 9.8 and 9.7 degrees Celsius respectively, the official said. The minimum temperature was 11.2 degrees Celsius each in Pathankot and Adampur, he said.

Halwara recorded a low of 9.7 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature in Gurdaspur was 10.2 degrees Celsius, the Met official said. Bathinda and Faridkot, however, recorded below normal minimums at 5.9 and 7.5 degrees Celsius respectively, he said.

The Met official said the night temperatures are likely to fall by a few notches from Sunday. The maximum temperature in most parts of the two states, recorded in the range of 14-18 degrees Celsius, continued to remain below normal.

Earlier in the day, the weather was foggy at several places in the two states, including Amritsar, Ludhiana, Hisar and Bhiwani, he said.

