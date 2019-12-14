Left Menu
Delhi: 2 investors apprehended for cheating

South District Cyber Cell busted a notorious gang for cheating innocent people on the pretext of investment in online share market trading.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 14-12-2019 18:02 IST
  • Created: 14-12-2019 18:02 IST
Representative image.

South District Cyber Cell busted a notorious gang for cheating innocent people on the pretext of investment in online share market trading. The accused identified as Vijay Masih (41) and Md Abutalif Mansuri (27) were arrested on December 12. With the arrest of these two accused the police busted notorious cheaters.

"After receiving a complaint, the profile of the alleged persons were checked which revealed they have many bank accounts in different banks and they have collected a huge amount from different people in a planned way in the name of investment in online trading and promising to give handsome returns to their investors," read an official statement. On receiving the information, a trap was laid and both the accused were apprehended and after detailed interrogation, they were arrested in the present case.

Police have filed an FIR and further, the investigation is underway. (ANI)

