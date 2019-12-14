Hry govt to cover all village households under ambitious 'Jal Jeevan Mission'

The Haryana government has decided to cover 100 per cent of households in villages of the state under the ambitious 'Jal Jeevan Mission' scheme by June 30, 2022. Under the scheme, one functional household tap connection (FHTC) will be provided to every household in the villages, an official statement said here on Saturday.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a new scheme -- Jal Jeevan Mission -- from Red Fort in Delhi on August 15, 2019. The scheme aims at providing one FHTC to every household in the villages of the country by March 31, 2024," it said. In Haryana, 70 per cent coverage would be achieved by June 30, 2020, 80 per cent by June 30, 2021 and 100 per cent by June 30, 2022 under the scheme, the statement said.

Keeping in view the national importance of the scheme, a meeting was convened by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar with top functionaries of the state recently to take important decisions on policy and implementation of the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' (JJM), it said, adding that broad strategies were discussed and timelines were defined. As of April 1, 2018, there were 32,88,145 households in the rural areas of the state and 17,58,292 households were identified which had the facility of FHTCs, whereas 15,29,853 households are yet to be given this benefit.

Currently, Haryana is ranked fourth in the country in terms of coverage of households in the rural areas, with a coverage level of 53.47 per cent, the government statement further said. Deputy commissioners have been asked to monitor the progress of the JJM scheme in the monthly meetings of the District Water and Sewerage Committee and send a comprehensive progress report to the additional chief secretary of the Public Health Engineering Department for apprising the chief minister.

